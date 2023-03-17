Not possible to print ballot papers as no funds received – Government Printer

Since funds have still not been received from the Treasury, it is not possible to start printing the ballot papers for the upcoming Local Government Election, Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage informed the Election Commission of Sri Lanka yesterday (March 16).

She has stated in her letter that ‘no response has been received from the Treasury to the queries whether the money will be given for the printing of ballot papers’.

Ms. Liyanage said that if the funds are received, the ballot papers can be printed in 4 to 5 days and the other election related printings could be printed in about 30 days.

She also informed that her department has only received Rs. 40 million for the printing of ballot papers.

She further mentioned that if the money is received by tomorrow, steps will be taken to print ballot papers from tomorrow.