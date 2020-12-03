Not ‘Sir’ or Government failed, but 6.9 Million voters – Ruwan

It is not “Sir” or the Government that has failed, but those who voted for this Government, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said on Sunday.

We have an opportunity to become an alternative political force. People have begun to demand one

Speaking at a meeting in Ampara, he said that 6.9 million people voted for the present Government, their aspirations have failed and those they have voted for have done well for themselves and the people have achieved nothing. He warned that all would feel the economic downturn soon.

Elaborating on the present situation of the UNP Mr. Wijewardene said the party will be re-organized at the District Level initially, while a program to reorganize at constituency level will be launched soon. “We have an opportunity to become an alternative political force. People have begun to demand one.‘let us organize ourselves effectively and go before the people”, he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)