NPP ready to lead Interim Government – Anura

The National People’s Power (NPP) said they are ready to take the responsibility of resolving the current political instability and anarchy in the country by forming an interim government if the other parties are willing to support them.

Accordingly, the interim government will last for a period of six months, NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissnayake said.

“We have only three members in Parlaiment. However, we are ready to form an interim government for at least six months until this political instability was overcome and uphold political stability in the country,” he said.

The National People’s Power presented a resolution to resolve the political instability in the country under several primary conditions.

1. Incumbent President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa should step down immediately.

2. In the absence of the Prime Minister at present, the Speaker shall act as the acting President.

3. A new government should be formed with a new mandate within six months as the present government and the composition of the present parliament no longer represent the people’s mandate and the people will not accept any change made in the present parliament as the confidence in the government has been shattered.

4. In the meantime, if it is not possible to go for an immediate election the National People’s Power is ready to take the responsibility of taking the country on a new path under a temporary governing structure.