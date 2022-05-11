SLFP ready to support Sajith if willing to accept Premiership

If Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is willing to accept the Premiership and form a government, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is prepared to support him, SLFP’s General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

The parliamentarian made this remark following a discussion with Maha Sangha today (May 11).

He said Mr. Premadasa should take the responsibility immediately and take steps to stabilise the country without claiming that he would not accept the premiership until the President resigns.

He said if the President also resigned at this juncture, the country would lead to anarchy.