Defence Secretary confirms Mahinda Rajapaksa was taken to Trincomalee Naval Base
Posted in Local News
Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne today confirmed that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was escorted to the Trincomalee Naval Base for security reasons following the tense situation outside the Temple Trees.
Speaking at a media briefing at the Ministry of Defence, He said that the former Prime Minister will be given adequate security and he would be transported to a preferred location when the situation returns to normalcy.
