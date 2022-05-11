Finance, Defence, & Public Security Secretaries reappointed

Secretaries have been re-appointed to the Ministries of Finance, Defence, and Public Security with effect from yesterday (May 10), the President’s Media Division says.

The Secretaries were reappointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in order to maintain normalcy in accordance with powers vested in him.

Accordingly, the appointments are as follows:

Secretary of Defence – General (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne

Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security – Major General (Rtd.) Jagath Alwis

Secretary of the Ministry of Finance – K.M. Mahinda Siriwardhane