Economic situation will worsen if political stability is not established – Central Bank Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says that the economic situation in the country will become worse if political stability is not established soon.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo today (May 11), Dr. Weerasinghe warned that if political stability is not achieved within two weeks, he would not remain as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Central Bank chief condemned the attacks on peaceful protestors and the events that followed, including setting houses on fire, shootings, and looting.