NPP will not misuse or loot a cent of public money – Anura

Posted by Editor on January 14, 2024 - 9:50 pm

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced today that if the NPP government comes into power in the future, they intend to prevent politicians from misusing public funds.

He mentioned plans to disband the extensive security team assigned to the President and the fleet of expensive vehicles used by politicians.

Speaking at the Hambantota District Women’s Convention, Dissanayake stated that the NPP will set an example to the people by proving in practice that they will not misuse or loot even a cent of public money.

“The President has thousands of army and police teams assigned for his security. Police stations at village level have only about 10 police personnel. We will bring the security detail of the President to the Galle Face and dissolve it and send them to police stations in the villages. The President and other politicians use expensive vehicles that run only two to three kilometres a litre. We will stop using such expensive vehicles. We will ensure transparency in construction works and development in the country. We will set an example to the people so that they can follow and come forward and do their part for the sake of the country,” he said.

Dissanayake said that the upcoming election is not another election to vote for a political party and form a government, it is a struggle to free the country from corrupt and destructive rulers.

“It will be a freedom fight just as we rescued the country from white people,” he said.

He said taking over power will not be the end of the struggle for the NPP but it will be the beginning of the struggle to build the country.

“We will initially ensure basic needs such as food, education and health facilities. Then, We have a long term plan to create a stable economy,” he said.