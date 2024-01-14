2023 A/L Exam Agricultural Science paper leak: Teacher in Ampara arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested an Agricultural Science teacher of a popular government school in Ampara in connection with the alleged leakage of questions of the 2023 G.C.E Advanced Level examination’s Agricultural Science I & II papers before the exam.

The 52-year-old male teacher, who is also known for conducting tuition classes for A/L students, was found to have written the leaked Agricultural Science I & II question papers at his home, the Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The police disclosed that the arrested suspect released the Agricultural Science I question paper on January 08, 2024 and the Agricultural Science II question paper on January 10, 2024.

The Ampara Magistrate’s Court has ordered to remand the suspect in custody until January 26, 2024, after he was produced before the courts.

On January 12, 2024, the Department of Examinations decided to invalidate the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination’s Agricultural Science I & II question papers due to reports of several questions being leaked before the exam.

Accordingly, the test paper that students faced on January 10, 2024 was deemed invalid by the Department of Examinations.

The Department of Examinations stated that the rescheduled date for the paper would be announced later.