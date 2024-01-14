Sri Lanka to increase Imported milk powder prices
Posted by Editor on January 14, 2024 - 12:46 pm
Importers of milk powder in Sri Lanka have decided to increase the retail prices of imported milk powder with effect from next week.
Accordingly, the milk powder importers association has announced the price increase as follows:
- The price of a 400 g packet of imported milk powder will increase by Rs. 30.
- The price of a 01 kg packet of imported milk powder will increase by Rs. 75.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to increase Imported milk powder prices January 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry increases casino license and renewal fees January 14, 2024
- Electricity rates to be reduced by 3.34 percent from next month January 14, 2024
- Defence Ministry issues statement on Sri Lanka Air Force Helicopter Crash in Central Africa January 13, 2024
- Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter in UN Mission crash-lands in Central African Republic January 13, 2024