Sri Lanka to increase Imported milk powder prices

Importers of milk powder in Sri Lanka have decided to increase the retail prices of imported milk powder with effect from next week.

Accordingly, the milk powder importers association has announced the price increase as follows:

  • The price of a 400 g packet of imported milk powder will increase by Rs. 30.
  • The price of a 01 kg packet of imported milk powder will increase by Rs. 75.
