Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry increases casino license and renewal fees

Posted by Editor on January 14, 2024 - 10:41 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance has decided to increase the fees for casino licenses and renewals starting from January 1, 2024.

If someone is looking to invest a minimum of USD 250 million, he’ll have to pay Rs. 10 billion for both the casino license and its renewal.

For those who are investing at least USD 500 million, the license fee is Rs. 5 billion, and the renewal fee is Rs. 10 billion.

Existing casino operators who were licensed before January 1, 2023, will be charged a license fee of Rs. 2 billion, structured as Rs. 500 million for the first five years and Rs. 1.5 billion for the following 15 years.

Moreover, the renewal fee for these operators is set at Rs. 10 billion.