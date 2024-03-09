Nuwan Thusahara picks T20 International Hat-Trick against Bangladesh

Nuwan Thusahara entered history books today (March 9) becoming the 5th Sri Lankan bowler to pick a hat-trick in men’s T20 Internationals.

Thushara rattled Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of a 3-match series in Sylhet with 3 wickets in a terrific first over.

He broke the back of Bangladesh’s batting order in their chase of 175.

Nuwan Thushara knocked over the stumps of Najmul Shanto in the 2nd delivery of the 4th over of Bangladesh’s chase.

He then got one to nip away and hit the top of the off-stump of right-hander Towhid Hridoy in the very next delivery.

Nuwan Thusahara completed his maiden hat-trick in T20Is when he got experienced Mahmadullah out LBW with one that nipped away after pitching in line.

It was a maiden over as well from Nuwan Thushara as it was the sixth instance of a Sri Lankan bowler picking up a hat-trick in T20I cricket.

Nuwan Thusahara was all over Bangladesh like a rash as he p;icked up his fourth wicket in the 6th over, rattling Soumya Sarkar’s defence.

Bangladesh slipped to 25 for 5 at the end of the powerplay after Nuwan Thushara finished his first spell with figures of 2 for 4.

Hat-Tricks for Sri Lanka in Men’s T20Is

Thisara Perera vs India in Ranchi, 2016 Lasith Malinga vs Bangladesh in Colombo, 2017 Lasith Malinga vs New Zealand in Pallekele, 2019 Akila Dananjaya vs West Indies in Antigua, 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga vs South Africa in Sharjah, 2021 Nuwan Thusahara vs Bangladesh in Sylhet, 2024

Mumbai Indians bought Nuwan Thushara for Rs 4.8 crore after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024.

He will be coached by the legendary Lasith Malinga, who returned as bowling coach to the 5-time champions.

Thushara will also have his Sri Lankan teammate Dilshan Madushanka at MI in the upcoming season.

In the SA20 2024, Nuwan Thushara emerged as a significant force for MI Cape Town, showcasing skills that drew comparisons to the legendary Lasith Malinga. He picked up 8 wickets for MI Cape Town in 5 matches.

