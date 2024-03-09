President calls Opposition Party Leaders for crucial meeting on IMF proposals

Posted by Editor on March 9, 2024 - 8:59 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened a pivotal meeting with leaders of recognized political parties to discuss the proposals put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its high-level delegation.

In a proactive move, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, National People’s Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader S. Sridharan have been invited to participate in these deliberations.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday (March 11), with an open invitation extended to interested individuals to join alongside the invited leaders.

This initiative stems from a recent request made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva in Parliament, prompting the President to extend a warm invitation to all recognized Opposition parties to collaborate with the Government in navigating the challenges posed by the IMF program.

President Wickremesinghe underscores the critical importance of successfully advancing the IMF program for the country’s reconstruction. To this end, he emphasizes the necessity of collective accountability from all parties involved.

Key figures set to participate in the discussions include Ministers of State for Finance Shehan Semasinghe and Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Treasury Secretary K.M. Mahinda Siriwardena, and Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr. R. H.S. Samaratunga.