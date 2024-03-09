Three youths killed, two injured in Hit-and-Run in Anuradhapura

Posted by Editor on March 9, 2024 - 7:15 am

Three male youths were killed, and two females injured after they were run over by a speeding cab in Rambewa, Anuradhapura early this morning (March 09).

Police said that a cab, which had been speeding towards Anuradhapura from Rambewa, fled the scene after knocking down five pedestrians who were returning home after a musical show held in Rambewa.

The deceased, aged 16, 19, and 21 years, were identified as residents of Rambewa and Pihimbiyagollewa areas.

Two females are receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The Mihintale Police are investigating the incident.