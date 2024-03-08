Ramya Wanigasekara passes away

March 8, 2024

Veteran actress, journalist and former radio news reader Ramya Wanigasekara passed away at the age of 73, this morning (March 08).

Ramya Wanigasekara made her debut stage drama appearance in 1976 with a minor role in the stage drama ‘Hasthiraja Mahaththaya’.

She had her breakthrough role in the 1978 stage drama ‘Mana Ranjana Weda Warjana’.

She also acted in many other stage dramas, including ‘Kelani Palama’, ‘Ahasin Watunu Minissu’, ‘Jailer Unnahe’, ‘Raja Kathawa’, ‘Muhudu Puththu’, and ‘Siri Sangabo’.

In 1980, Wanigasekara began her career as a radio host with Radio Ceylon and was a regular news anchor until her retirement in 2006.

She later joined Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) on contract basis, where she worked as a relief newscaster.

Wanigasekara also appeared in a number of television dramas, including ‘Koombiyo’, ‘Ahas Gawwa’, ‘Denuwara Menike’, ‘Kande Gedara’ and ‘Yes Boss’.