Office Assistant arrested for accepting Rs. 10,000 bribe

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2025 - 3:38 pm

An office assistant attached to the Colombo District Court has been arrested on bribery charges for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), following information received by the commission.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had demanded Rs. 10,000 to issue a certified copy of a case report. CIABOC officers arrested him at around 10.26 AM today (October 29) in front of a shop near the Keselwatta Police Station.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.