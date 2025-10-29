Ranil Wickremesinghe appears before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2025 - 1:10 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court a short while ago, where a case filed against him under the Public Property Act is scheduled to be heard at 1:30 PM today (October 29).

The case accuses the former President of misusing state funds for a private overseas trip.

The incident relates to September 22 and 23, 2023, when Wickremesinghe traveled to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe.

Reports indicate that ten individuals accompanied him on the trip.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Wickremesinghe on August 22, 2025, after he arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) to record a statement regarding the investigation.

He was later produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until August 26, 2025.

On August 26, 2025, after considering the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura granted him bail, ordering his release on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

The case was then scheduled to be recalled today (October 29, 2025).

Related Articles: