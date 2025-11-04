One-day NIC service launched in North Western Province

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 9:06 am

The Department for Registration of Persons announced that the one-day service operations of its North Western Provincial Office in Kurunegala commenced on November 3, 2025.

With this new service, residents of the North Western Province can now obtain their National Identity Cards (NIC) and other related services more conveniently within a single day.

Address of the Provincial Office:

Department for Registration of Persons – North Western Provincial Office

3rd Floor, New Shopping Complex, Kurunegala

Telephone: 037 2224337

Fax: 037 2224337