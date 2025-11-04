Nov 04 2025 November 4, 2025 November 4, 2025 NoComment

One-day NIC service launched in North Western Province

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 9:06 am

Sri Lanka National Identity Card - NIC Sri Lanka

The Department for Registration of Persons announced that the one-day service operations of its North Western Provincial Office in Kurunegala commenced on November 3, 2025.

With this new service, residents of the North Western Province can now obtain their National Identity Cards (NIC) and other related services more conveniently within a single day.

Address of the Provincial Office:

Department for Registration of Persons – North Western Provincial Office
3rd Floor, New Shopping Complex, Kurunegala
Telephone: 037 2224337
Fax: 037 2224337

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY