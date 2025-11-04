Sri Lanka’s GovPay surpasses Rs. 1 Billion in transactions

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 8:51 am

Sri Lanka’s digital payment system GovPay has achieved a major milestone, recording over Rs. 1 billion in transactions and connecting 200 government organizations to the platform.

The system was introduced to make various government-related payments, including taxes, fines, and service fees, faster, easier, and fully cashless. According to officials, a total of 40,920 transactions have been completed through GovPay as of November 3, 2025.

This marks significant progress in Sri Lanka’s move toward a fully digital public sector payment system. The project is led by the Ministry of Digital Economy, in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and LankaPay.

Officials described the achievement as an important step in Sri Lanka’s journey toward digital government services, highlighting that GovPay enhances convenience, transparency, and public trust in transactions.

Following this success, the platform’s next target is to reach Rs. 1 trillion in transactions and onboard 1,000 government organizations.

The Ministry said it will continue to expand GovPay’s reach, supporting Sri Lanka’s broader goal of becoming a cashless digital economy.