Sri Lanka Customs achieves 117% of revenue target by September 2025

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2025 - 7:38 pm

Officials of Sri Lanka Customs informed the Committee on Ways and Means of Parliament that as of September 30, 2025, they had achieved 117% of the expected revenue target.

According to the officials, the expected customs revenue by that date was Rs. 1,485 billion, while actual revenue collected reached Rs. 1,737 billion.

These details were revealed at a recent meeting of the Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Member of Parliament Wijesiri Basnayake.

Customs officials further explained that, compared to the previous year, revenue had shown a significant monthly increase throughout 2025. By October 14, 2025, the highest revenue came from vehicle imports, which generated Rs. 587.11 billion, accounting for 37% of total revenue.

By that date, 55,447 motor cars had been imported, contributing Rs. 474.26 billion in customs duties. Additionally, 7,331 goods transport vehicles generated Rs. 48.67 billion, 142,524 motorcycles earned Rs. 30.37 billion, and 15,035 three-wheelers added Rs. 15.10 billion. Imports also included 1,679 passenger transport buses and vans, bringing in Rs. 12.66 billion in revenue.

The Committee was also informed about the future targets and technological advancements of Sri Lanka Customs. Officials stated that a new digital E-Tendering system is being introduced for the auctioning of confiscated goods, which is expected to be launched soon. The Committee noted that this initiative could serve as a valuable precedent for other state institutions in Sri Lanka.

Members present at the meeting included the Deputy Minister (Prof.) Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister Eranga Weeraratne, and Members of Parliament Ajith P. Perera, Attorneys-at-Law, Sujeewa Senasinghe Attorneys-at-Law, Sujith Sanjaya Perera, Sunil Biyanwila, and Champika Hettiarachchi. Officials present included Director General of Customs Mr. Seevali Arukgoda.