One dead, another critical after shooting at Bastian Mawatha in Pettah

A 30-year-old male was killed and another was injured when unidentified men arrived in a motorcycle and opened fire on them at Bastian Mawatha in Pettah this morning (May 30).

According to Sri Lanka Police two masked men had arrived in a motorcycle and opened fire at three people standing at the Private Bus Stand in Bastian Mawatha using a T-56 Assault Rifle.

Police said the victims were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and are residents of Anuradhapura.

Injured person is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, according to hospital sources.