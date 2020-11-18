Five inmates who were under quarantine at the Old Bogambara Prison have made an attempt to escape, one inmate was shot and killed by security.

According to reports, prison authorities opened fire at the fleeing inmates and three of them have been taken into custody.

One inmate had climbed over the prison wall and escaped while, another inmate injured in the attempt was admitted to the Kandy General Hospital.

Search operation has been launched to locate the escaped inmate.