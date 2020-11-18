Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a proven veteran who weathered many a storm marks the first anniversary since ascension to the Presidency today.

The President secured a clear mandate at the last presidential election, held on November 16, 2019 for the implementation of his election manifesto “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” which contained the national programme that was crafted during nearly four years by incorporating his vision with the ideas and recommendations of national organisations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the seventh Executive President of the country at the historical Ruwanweli Maha Seya premises on November 18, last year.

No ceremony or event will be held to mark this occasion on account of the Covid 19 pandemic situation in the country on the directive of the President. However the President is expected to address the nation today evening to make the country aware of the country’s present situation and the government future course of action.

Born in Palatuwa in the Matara district, the President played a pivotal role in ending the nearly 30-year long terrorism, by defeating LTTE terrorists in 2009 as then Secretary of Defence. An alumnus of Ananda College, Colombo, he also gained a Masters in Defence Studies from the University of Madras in India.

Besides his military background, the President succeeded in changing the landscape of Colombo city by providing houses for the people living in under developed houses in the city.

He also pioneered in beautification the country’s commercial capital as then Secretary of Ministry of Urban Development. President Gotabaya Rajapaska is the first non-traditional politician in the country to ascend the top rung of the government through an election.