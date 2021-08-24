One million doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the government of Sri Lanka arrived on the island this morning (August 24).

A special cargo flight chartered by the SriLankan Airlines landed at around 5.00 am at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) carrying 1 million doses of the China-made vaccine weighing 16,887kg and packed with dry ice.

According to reports, the island nation has thus far received 15.7 million Sinopharm doses in total.