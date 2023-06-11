One person injured in police fire – another arrested with ammunition
Posted in Local News
One of the two persons on a motorcycle was injured and hospitalised when Police opened fire at them at Karapitiya, Galle.
Police fired at them while one of them tried to hurl a foreign-made hand grenade at a mobile patrol when checking.
The other man was arrested later and 105 rounds of T-56 ammunition was recovered from his possession, Sri Lanka Police said.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka President’s House, office, and Temple Trees to be moved out to Kotte June 11, 2023
- One person injured in police fire – another arrested with ammunition June 11, 2023
- Sri Lanka relaxes import restrictions on over 300 items June 10, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to go ahead with privatising SLT despite ‘NO’ from S.O.C. on National Security June 10, 2023
- Seven Police Narcotics Bureau officers arrested over death of vocational trainer in custody June 9, 2023