One person injured in police fire – another arrested with ammunition

One of the two persons on a motorcycle was injured and hospitalised when Police opened fire at them at Karapitiya, Galle.

Police fired at them while one of them tried to hurl a foreign-made hand grenade at a mobile patrol when checking.

The other man was arrested later and 105 rounds of T-56 ammunition was recovered from his possession, Sri Lanka Police said.

