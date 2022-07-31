One person killed in shooting incident at Vivekananda hill road in Colombo

A person was killed in a shooting that took place on Vivekananda Hill Road in Colombo yesterday night (July 30).

The police said that the shooting was carried out by two unknown persons who came on a motorcycle.

The person who was injured due to gunshot died while being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The deceased was a 51-year-old resident of Vivekananda Road in Kotahena.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been revealed and the Police are conducting further investigations.