One person killed, two injured in shooting incident in Rathgama

One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in Rathgama this afternoon (July 31).

The police said that two unidentified men who came on a motorcycle with a T56 firearm entered a residence in Gammaddegoda area of Rathgama and fled after shooting.

The 45-year-old person, was a resident of Devenigoda, Rathgama passed away while being admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Two persons aged 47 and 29 who were injured in this shooting are currently receiving treatment at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Rathgama Police are conducting further investigations.