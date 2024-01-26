Onlanka celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2024 - 7:37 am

Onlanka.com which was launched on January 26, 2004, celebrating its 20th anniversary today (January 26).

Onlanka web portal was launched by Mr. Udaya Arunakantha, a Web Developer and former Web Journalist of a state television channel, ITN (Independent Television Network).

In 2012, Onlanka.com was registered as a News casting website after the Sri Lanka Government introduced laws to register News casting websites under the Ministry of Mass Media.

Apart from News, Onlanka public chat system is the most popular text based chat system among Sri Lankans worldwide (https://www.onlanka.com/chat/).

Guide to use the Onlanka public chat service was included in the Grade 11 Teacher’s Guide book on Information & Communication Technology for Government schools in Sri Lanka in 2009, published by the Ministry of Education in Sri Lanka.