Two more suspects arrested over Beliatta mass shooting

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2024 - 8:53 am

Two more suspects aged 25 and 35 years have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the mass shooting in Beliatta in which five people were killed on January 22, 2024.

The arrest was made by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Wanchawala and Megalle areas in Galle on Thursday (January 25).

STF officers have also found 9 grams and 300 milligrams of heroin on the suspects.

The two suspects have been handed over to the Galle Harbour Police for onward investigations.