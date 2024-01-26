Austrian tourist killed and three injured in accident on Kadawatha expressway

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2024 - 10:10 am

A 37-year-old Austrian tourist has lost his life in a fatal accident on the Kadawatha expressway in Sri Lanka.

Three others who were injured in the accident have been admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama for urgent medical attention.

According to reports, the van in which the foreigner and others were traveling from Kadawatha towards Kerawalapitiya collided with the back of a lorry near the 27th kilometer post around 07:00 AM today (January 26).

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the high-voltage power cables on the Katunayake expressway have been cut off by thieves and due to this the lights cannot be switched on.

Also, it is reported that the safety netting of the Katunayake expressway had been cut and sold for iron.

It is reported that these robberies took place about six months ago.

Officials also revealed that a loss of 286 million rupees has been incurred by removing the copper wires from the concrete covers of the new “Kalyani” bridge built with Japanese loan.