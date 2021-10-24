Only UNP can envisage tomorrow’s world and create it in Sri Lanka – Ranil

UNP is to be handed over to a youthful team, which will take the party and the nation to a new era just like its founder leader late Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake did, said UNP leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week (20).

Speaking during a programme held at Sirikotha to mark the 137th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake and to launch the party’s new digital app, Wickremesinghe said youth will be called upon to take the leadership of UNP in order to take the party and the country to a new era and create a future for the younger generation.

The membership drive was held under the themes “Tomorrow is not so dark” “We see tomorrow – we build tomorrow” and “Be a member of tomorrow’s generation”. The launch of the UNP Digital Membership Card and the launch of the Digital Drive App software also took place. The United National Party enters to this program as the first party in Sri Lanka to adopt online technology. It is noteworthy that the founder of the party and the first Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, DS Senanayake’s birthday falls today.

“We have decided to take the UNP and the country to a new era and we have embarked on this mission by appointing three youth members to the party’s working committee. This is in line with the party’s new theme “lets have a vision for tomorrow and build up a tomorrow,” he said.

“Our founding leader late PM Senanayake had a vision for tomorrow and gained independence by bringing all ethnic and religious groups together. Late Prime Minister Dudley Senanayake also had a vision and went on to sign a trade agreement with China. Late Sir John Kotelawala also saw the future and donated his house and property for the Defence University and so did J. R. Jayewardene who introduced an open economy and Mahaweli. Electricity supply was enhanced by Mahaweli and Late President Ranasinghe Premadasa was able to open apparel factories and provide power to the houses he built,” the UNP leader recalled.

“I also saw a tomorrow in 2015 and ensured 25 percent women representation in local bodies, began the Suwasariya Ambulance service. However, there were others who did not have a vision for tomorrow.

This is why there was objection to online education within our government and from outside. Children’s education is in shambles today because of those who did not have a vision for the future,” he said.

Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Chairman Vajira Abeywardena, General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, Deputy Leader Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and other party seniors were present on the occasion.

(Source: The Island)