Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said on Saturday that the open economy had created a consumerist society which had, in turn, led people to deviate from religion.

He said this at Kalamulla after blessing the new wooden altar at the church.

The Cardinal said Jesus Christ sacrificed his life to save people from sin and what he did at the Last Supper continues even today among Catholics who gather around the altar to help develop the spiritual relationship among them.

“With the onset of the open economy, people gradually began to deviate from religious practices. It is a common phenomenon in many countries in the world. Society is heading towards a situation where they reject religion while some people use religion as an ornament or like a coat which can be removed any time one wishes,” the Cardinal said.

He said religion should not be confined to rituals and that what was essential was to lead a principled life.

The Cardinal stressed the importance of serving others while being useful of one’s own life which was very short.

