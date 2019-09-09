The Election Commission will convene for a special session today. The Commission is likely to decide on the nomination dates for the Presidential Election during today’s meeting.

According to existing electoral law, the Commission can call for nominations for the upcoming Presidential Election, on a day between the 15th of September and 15th of October.

According to the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981, the Commission must hold the election on a date “not less than four weeks and not more than six weeks” from the date of nomination.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has summoned all heads of media institutions for a meeting to discuss the coverage of the upcoming Presidential Election.

(Source: News Radio)