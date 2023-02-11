Operation to rescue 14 pilot whales in Kalpitiya Sri Lanka

A group of 14 pilot whales were found washed ashore on the Kudawa beach in Kandakuliya near Kalpitiya early morning, today (February 11).

A joint operation was launched by the Sri Lanka Navy, Police and the Wildlife Department, together with area residents, to get the whales back into the sea.

However, three of the whales have died, confirmed Sri Lanka Police.

Efforts to rescue the remaining 11 were underway, led by Sri Lanka Navy, Police, and Wildlife officers.