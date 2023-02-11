Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence declares a grace period to hand over unlicensed guns

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has declared a grace period for persons who possess guns without licence to hand over the guns to the Police.

Accordingly, from February 06, 2023 to March 15, 2023 persons who possess guns without licence can hand over the guns to the Police, relevant government gazette issued under the No. 2318/02 on February 06, 2023.

No prosecution will be initiated against persons who surrender such unlicensed guns during the period, the Defence Ministry announced.

At the termination of the period, islandwide operations will be conducted by the Police to apprehend the persons who possess guns without licence.

The government emphasises to all the persons who possess guns without licence to make use of this period to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Additional Secretary (Civil Defence and Development) Mr. D.M. Saman Dissanayake at the Ministry of Defense could be contacted through the telephone number 011-2335792 for further details.