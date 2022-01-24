Over 300 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 3 billion seized

Two vessels with around 330 kg of heroin believed to have a street value of over Rs. 3 billion have been seized off the southern coast of Sri Lanka today (January 24).

Six suspects have been arrested along with heroin.

The vessel was taken into custody during a joint operation conducted by the State Intelligence and the Sri Lanka Navy.

The raid was carried out on a tip off received by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The arrested suspects and the vessel are scheduled to be brought ashore tomorrow morning.