Over 300 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 3 billion seized
Two vessels with around 330 kg of heroin believed to have a street value of over Rs. 3 billion have been seized off the southern coast of Sri Lanka today (January 24).
Six suspects have been arrested along with heroin.
The vessel was taken into custody during a joint operation conducted by the State Intelligence and the Sri Lanka Navy.
The raid was carried out on a tip off received by the Police Narcotics Bureau.
The arrested suspects and the vessel are scheduled to be brought ashore tomorrow morning.
