Overseas travel ban on several including Mahinda Rajapaksa lifted
Posted in Local News
The overseas travel ban on Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and former Provincial Council (PC) member Kanchana Jayaratne was completely lifted by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (May 17).
A travel ban was imposed on them with regard to the 09th May, 2022 clashes involving the Aragalaya.
The court case filed with regard to the 09th May 2022 clashes was called up in the presence of Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, and several Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs were also present in court.
