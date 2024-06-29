Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yasodha arrested over car crash
Posted by Editor on June 29, 2024 - 4:38 pm
Yasodha Range Bandara, son of United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, was arrested after a car accident early this morning (June 29).
The crash happened around 4:30 AM near the 7th Mile Post in Elephant Pass, Mee-Oya, Karuwalagaswewa.
Yasodha’s car reportedly went off the road and hit a three-wheeler. The three-wheeler driver was seriously injured and is now receiving treatment at Puttalam Base Hospital.
Karuwalagaswewa Police are investigating the incident.
