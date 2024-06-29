Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yasodha arrested over car crash
Posted by Editor on June 29, 2024 - 4:38 pm
Yasodha Range Bandara, son of United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, was arrested after a car accident early this morning (June 29).
The crash happened around 4:30 AM near the 7th Mile Post in Elephant Pass, Mee-Oya, Karuwalagaswewa.
Yasodha’s car reportedly went off the road and hit a three-wheeler. The three-wheeler driver was seriously injured and is now receiving treatment at Puttalam Base Hospital.
Karuwalagaswewa Police are investigating the incident.
As expected, Yashoda Range Bandara, who was arrested in connection with a car accident in Karuwalagaswewa area in Puttalam, has been granted bail by the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court. However, the court has temporarily suspended his driving license.