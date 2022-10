Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero, Custodian and Chief Priest of Maha Bodhi, and Atamasthanadhipathi, has passed away at the age of 69.

He had reportedly passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero was also the Chief Sanghanayaka – North Central Province Bomaluwa Temple, Maha Viharaya in Anuradhapura.