Patali Champika to contest LG polls together with Kumara Welgama

The 43rd Brigade led by Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka, and the Nawa Lanka Freedom Party led by Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama entered into an agreement to contest together in the upcoming Local Government Election.

The agreement was signed between two political groups today (January 16).

Mr. Ranawaka said he was expecting to convert the 43rd Brigade as a political party after the Local Government election is over.

“We did not form this 43rd Brigade as a political party or targeting elections. We decided to convert it to a political party after the country became bankrupt last year. But, the time didn’t permit that. We hope to convert the 43rd Brigade as a political party after the Local Government election and align with like-minded people in the future,” he said.