Court issues order preventing protestors from entering Galle Face Green

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order prohibiting a group of protesters from entering the Galle Face green in Colombo from Lipton’s Circus via Union Place today (January 16).

The relevant order has been issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage based on the request made by Slave Island Police.

The protest march has been organised by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

However, the court order has further mentioned that the protestors will be allowed to carry out the protest they have organised peacefully, without entering the Galle Face Green.