Pathum Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to 5 wicket win over Pakistan

Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten knock of 55 runs helped Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super 4 Asia Cup match on Friday, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Apart from him, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 24 runs while Dasun Shanaka scored 21 runs.

Wanindu Hasaranga smashed the winning four, as Sri Lanka claimed victory with three overs to spare.

After a regular fall of wickets, Pathum Nissanka stood like a wall and brought up his half-century.

Earlier, Sri Lanka put up a great showcase of bowling as they bundled out Pakistan at 121.

Wanindu Hasaranga scalped three wickets, while Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana scaped two wickets each.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam top-scored with 30 runs, followed by Mohammad Nawaz with 26 runs.

(NDTV)