Activist Lahiru Weerasekera arrested

Social Activist Lahiru Weerasekera has been arrested by police for allegedly obstructing duties of police officers.

Police said Weerasekera was arrested for obstructing the duties of police during a protest held in Maradana on 30th August, 2022 in Maradana.

