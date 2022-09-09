Activist Lahiru Weerasekera arrested
Posted in Local News
Social Activist Lahiru Weerasekera has been arrested by police for allegedly obstructing duties of police officers.
Police said Weerasekera was arrested for obstructing the duties of police during a protest held in Maradana on 30th August, 2022 in Maradana.
Share on FB
Put behind the bars all the agitators who are inciting the public to topple the government before the next election. If the government is illegitimate they can send their all powerful and know all BAR association to the court to declare so.