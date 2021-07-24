Pay hike for teachers difficult during present economic crisis: Minister

As much as 86 percent of the government’s revenue had been spent for the payment of salaries and remunerations in 2020 triggering public finance concerns for the country, and therefore this was not an appropriate time to grant a pay hike for teachers, trade Minister Bandula Gunawardana said.

The Minister said he was fully agreeable for 100 per cent pay hike for school teachers, but it was something impossible given the depth of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic.

He said the government had no option other than further taxation if it wanted to increase welfare measures.

“Further taxation means further burdens for people,” he said.

The Minister said the previous Yahapalana government alienated national assets in a callous manner.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)