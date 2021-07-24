Four suspects including Rishad’s wife, brother-in-law to be produced before court

The three suspects including the wife of MP Rishad Bathiudeen who were arrested over the death of a 16-year-old domestic aide have been directed to the judicial medical officer of Colombo last evening (July 23).

Accordingly, they will be produced before the Aluthkade Court later today.

Shabdheen Ayesha – the 46-year-old wife of MP Bathiudeen, her father Mohamed Shabdheen and the middleman in question identified as a 64-year-old named Ponnaiyah Pandaram were placed under arrest based on these testimonies, autopsy results as well as the evidence gathered by the investigating officers which pointed to the fact that the deceased girl was subjected to abuse.

In the meantime, the brother-in-law of MP Bathiudeen was also taken into custody yesterday on charges of allegedly sexually abusing a young woman who worked as a domestic helper at the lawmaker’s official residence from 2015 to 2019.

The girl, who is now 22 years of age, had shed light on the matter during police probes into the 16-year-old’s death.

The 44-year-old suspect, who is a resident of Medawachchiya area, will also be produced before the court today.

(Source: Ada Derana)