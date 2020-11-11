The government has taken steps to prohibit people in the Western Province from traveling to other provinces with immediate effect.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the restriction will be effective until 12.00 midnight on the 15th November.

Meanwhile, the President has instructed officials not to allow anyone to leave or enter isolated areas.

The President also said that steps should be taken to prevent the movement of COVID-19 infected people from the Western Province to other parts of the country.

The President has stated this at a meeting of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which meets daily at the Presidential Secretariat today (11).