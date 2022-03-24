People’s power floods Nugegoda

A massive protest organised by the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) took place yesterday (March 23), in Nugegoda. The protest was against the Government that had severely burdened the public.

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and many other party members participated in the protest.

Under the theme ‘Let’s oust the oppressive Government and end the 74-year curse’. The protest started at 3 p.m. from Delkanda Junction and marched to the Ananda Samarakoon open stage in Nugegoda resulting in heavy traffic congestion along the road.

“The Rajapaksas should go now. This country is filled with chaotic rulers. This is a time of great economic downturn, but the President does not care. The economic and political policies pursued will plunge this country into the abyss,” MP Anura Dissanayake, Leader of JVP, said addressing the crowd.

He said the leaders in the Government are the same people who fled to America, leaving this country when it was in a bad shape. This is a Government that steals from the citizens despite such a crisis. “National resources of our country are being sold to different countries and it is not right,” he said.

Dissanayake urged the youth and the elderly to think correctly and make the right decisions in the future. Tilvin Silva, General Secretary of JVP said, nobody was able to sabotage the event.

“Nobody is able to scare the JJB; we won’t let anyone ruin our programme since the people are with us.”

He further said this treacherous Government should be ousted and the curse of 74 years must be put to an end.

Also addressing the crowd, K.D. Lalkantha, executive member of JVP said the Government is only persecuting the people. “Citizens of this country spend the entire day in queues. Now people are queuing up and collapsing, some are dying. The Government should be held responsible for this,” he said.

Saroja Polraj, Mahinda Ratnayake, Munir Mulaffar and many other NPP executive members also addressed the gathering regarding the current crisis that has overtaken Sri Lanka.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Aloka Kasturiarachchi)