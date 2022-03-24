Have debt restructuring plan – TNA
An expedited economic stabilization programme is needed to face the challenges before the country, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Spokesman MP M. A. Sumanthiran said.
Joining the All-Party Conference (APC) at the President’s House yesterday, he pointed out that the country should have a pre-plan when it seeks the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease the economic crisis.
He added that the country needs the support of experts on debt-restructuring when it approaches the IMF.
(Source: Daily News – By Dhanushka Godakumbura)
