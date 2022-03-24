Three killed in a fire in Katugastota

A father, daughter and son-in-law died in a fire that erupted inside a house in the area of Menikkumburawatta, Katugastota today morning (March 24).

The mother was meanwhile rushed to the Kandy Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

According to sources, the fire has been doused but an early morning fire caused serious damage to four other houses in the vicinity.

Authorities said the cause for the fire remains to be ascertained while the cause of death is unknown.